The Missouri Southern Lions defeated Pitt State, 20-16 to tie the series at 1-1.

MSSU’s Matt Miller set a new program record with his 42nd career homerun!

Cale McCallister was credited with the win for the Gorillas. He is now 3-0 on the season.

Nate Mieszkowski led the way for the Lions with 5 RBI’s. Garrett Rice & Treghan Parker each had 4 RBI’s for the Lions. Rice had two home runs in the game.

For the Gorillas it was Brett Daley leading the way who had 8 RBI’s.

Game 3 is set for tomorrow at 12:00 p.m.