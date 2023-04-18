JOPLIN, Mo– Tuesday evening, the 17th ranked Missouri Southern Lions run ruled the Washburn Ichabods to defeat them 17-7 in seven innings.

The Lions fell to a 2-0 deficit early on, but in the bottom of the first, Treghan Parker hit a two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2.

A couple batters later, Garrett Rice hit a solo shot to give the Lions the 3-2 lead.

Washburn would answer scoring three runs in the second inning to retake the lead 5-3.

In the bottom of the third, Chayton Beck hit a two-run bomb to tie the game at 5-5. Shortly after, Ethan Clark delivered with a two-run double to give the Lions the lead back 7-5.

Matt Miller joined the fun and delivered a three-run homer in the second to give him his MIAA conference leading 18th home-run of the season to extend the Lions lead to 10-5.

Will Doherty hit a solo home-run in the third inning and Missouri Southern extended their lead, up 11-5.

Beck would hit his second home-run of the night in the fourth inning with a two-run shot to center field. Lions with a big lead 14-6.

On the mound it was Kyle Kaempf who picked up the win. He went 3.1 IP, four hits, four strikeouts.

Southern moves to 34-10 on the season and 22-6 in conference.