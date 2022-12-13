The number three ranked Missouri Southern State women’s basketball team played seventeenth ranked Central Missouri Jennies at home Tuesday night.

The Lions came out in the second half swinging but it wasn’t enough to keep their undefeated season alive. They fall to UCM in a close one 73-71. Lacy Stokes had a game high with 31 points and 5-9 of three. The Lions move to 11-1 on the season with a 4-1 record in conference.

Missouri Southern have two weeks off until their next game where they will host Illinois Springfield on December 30th at 5:30 pm.