After a week off since its last game against Central Missouri, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team were back in action against the Illinois Springfield Prairie Stars.

The Lions were in control from the jump of the game as the roared on to a 93-47 victory.

MSSU were very balanced as they had four players score in double figures. Lacy Stokes finished the game with 14 points, while Amaya Johns chipped in 12 points and Hailey Grant had 11 points. Also, Layne Skiles had 10 points on the night.

Coach Ronnie Ressel said, “Well I was pleased with our efforts, especially on the defensive end I thought defensively we did a nice job. We took things away from them especially that first half. They’re a very good three point shooting team and I think they were 1 of 16 in the first half. So, I was pleased defensively then offensively we made shots as well we did a good job executing…getting open looks, we shared the basketball nicely today I think we had 19 assists and only eight turnovers so very pleased about that.”

Lacy Stockes said, “I’d say we’re really proud of our girls you know coming back after a really long break and it’s nice you know to have that to start us for the rest of the this season. You know you take that break at Christmas and you don’t know how people will respond to that break and so to be able to dominate our first game back. I think it makes us look really good for the games coming after this.”

Hailey Grant said, “I think a lot of teams that we play know that we are really good at shooting so I think being super versatile and being able to score in the paint and shoot threes really well…will be really good for us going forward and it makes us unguardable.”

The Lions next game will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at Leggett & Platt against the Pitt State Gorillas at 5:30 pm.