#5 Missouri Southern would get a big win on Saturday over Missouri Western 75-69 to stay undefeated on the season and move to 9-0!

Leading the way for the Lions was Lacy Stokes who finished with 18 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Kryslyn Jones had a nice day with 15 points, shooting 3-5 from deep! And off the bench Hailey Grant finished with 13 points and 2 blocks.

The Lions will be back on the road on Thursday when they travel to face Central Oklahoma.