Earlier today, the Missouri Southern Women’s basketball team hosted Angelo State. The Lions had a great crowd for their home opener and they rolled on to win over Angelo State 83-66. Southern remains undefeated so far with a 5-0 record.

The Lions had four different players to score in double digits. They were led by Kryslyn Jones with 18 points, Lacy Stokes was right behind with 17 points and nine assists. Stokes would get her 200th career assists in 36 career games. She would become the second fastest Lion in program history to achieve this accomplishment. Amaya Johns finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds. Layne Skiles had 12 points on the day. The Lions shot fifty percent from the field.

Missouri Southern will be back on the court Wednesday, November 23rd at home against Missouri S&T at 5:30 pm.