Missouri Southern women’s basketball secures spot in MIAA tournament with win on senior day

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was able to lock up the final spot in the MIAA tournament with a 67-57 win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Lions were riding high off of their win over Washburn on Thursday which put them in prime position to make the tournament and Saturday’s win over UCO sealed the deal.

Layne Skiles led the way with 13 points and a crucial steal late in the game to help secure the win. Madi Stokes posted 10 points and 14 rebounds and senior Carley Turnbull finished nine points.

To top it all off, it was senior day for Missouri Southern in which seniors Carley Turnbull, Zoe Campbell, Megan Jackson and Brooke Stauffer were able to go out with a win in their final game at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

The Lions will go on the road to take on the top-seeded Fort Hays State Tigers in the first round of the MIAA tournament on Wednesday, Mar 3.