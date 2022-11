Southern back at home again to host Missouri S&T. MSSU looked and were in control of this game from the start. They keep on rolling and get a dominant win 73-50.

Missouri Southern were led by Kryslyn Jones who had a game high of 18 points. Both Madi Stokes and Amaya Johns had 10 points a piece.

The Lions next game will be at home Saturday, November 26th against Central Christian College at 1:30 pm.