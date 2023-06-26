JOPLIN, Mo– After hosting a prospect and team camp last week, this week Missouri Southern women’s basketball is hosting a “Young Players Camp” that started on Monday and will run through Wednesday.

The camp is a 3-day event for girls ranging in the ages from 3rd grade to incoming 8th graders. There were about 50 girls in attendance.

During the camp, the girls will be going through different drills and fundamentals like ball handling, passing and shooting to learn the game of basketball from the MSSU coaches and players.

Coach Ressel talked about how important it is for these girls to have during the camp, but continuing to grow the game so these girls will keep on playing basketball as they get older.

Here’s what Head Coach Ronnie Ressel and Senior Kryslyn Jones had to say on how awesome it it feels to give back to the community.

Coach Ressel said, “When we’re playing our games, these young ladies coming to our girls, our players, saying hi to them because they remember from camp and our kids remember them from camp. We had one actually with our pink game that her parents bought Kaitlin’s uniform. We had Kaitlin sign her uniform. She’s extremely excited about that to have one of her role models per se, sign her uniform. So that’s the other thing we talk to our kids about your role models, these kids look up to you. So let’s make sure they have a good time, they enjoy the game, so that they come back next year or come to our games and watch our teams play. As we see the excitement in their eyes and they continue to play the game all the way through high school, maybe one day in college”.

Jones said, “It’s honestly one of the best feelings because just being able to know that you impacted little kids that much especially when you all have the same passion is always a plus”.