JOPLIN, Mo– Tuesday evening at Missouri Southern, the women’s basketball program put on a team camp for area squads to come compete at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

The camp will last until Thursday as the teams in attendance get a chance to play at least eight games during the week.

30 teams are competing at the camo including squads from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

This week gives MSSU a chance to get high school students on campus to tour the university and also scout out potential talent for the basketball program.

It also gives the athletes more to do during the summer and get them more reps before next season.

We caught up with the MSSU women’s basketball team to talk about the importance of the camp.

Head Coach Ronnie Ressel said, “We got several high schools that have repeats here, they come every year, and we got some new ones. So, meeting those coaches and getting to know them, networking is huge, because again, they may have somebody now or they may have someone that’s two or three years that are freshmen or sophomores or even juniors that we may look at recruiting in a couple years”.

Mia Topping said, “It’s really awesome because we get to show everybody what we like around the school, what we know other people like, it’s just really awesome to show our school because it’s a nice pretty little campus and we have nice facilities and it’s just really nice”.

Morgan Meyers said, “I think this is a great university, I think it’s super nice and I think it’s a great opportunity to get out there for these girls so they can see what it’s like here at Missouri Southern, so I think it’s a great opportunity”.