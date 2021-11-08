Missouri Southern women’s basketball enters season with experience, depth and versatility

JOPLIN, MO. — It’s game week for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team as they get set to begin the regular season this Friday against Henderson State.

They’re coming into this season with an experienced core and have added some dynamic playmakers to the roster as well.

“Our assets of Lacy and Cam, I think we can run the floor more and also Cam with the 3-point shooter, and we have kait,” said junior guard/forward Amaya Johns. “You know, we also have me and Layne playing the four and the five and Hailey in the four and five, so we have a complete package and we’re really excited to get it going.”

Head coach Ronnie Ressel said they have a little bit more depth and versatility this year which is something they struggled with last season.

“We’re gonna play a little bit faster,’ said Ressel. “We’re excited about that. We got the personnel to play quite a bit faster than we did a year ago. We’ll have some dynamics. I think we’re better at shooting the ball from the perimeter and defensively I think we’re gonna be better as well.”

The lions finished last season with a 9-14 overall record. But the team is confident they will have a better showing this season.