PITTSBURG, Kan. — Both the women’s and men’s games between Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern came down to the wire Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri Southern women came into their matchup with Pitt State having won their last 12 games including a win over the Gorillas Wednesday night.

They dominated Pitt State in the first half, but the Gorillas came charging back in the third quarter. However, the Lions were able to hang on for the 77-74 win and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

“I think it speaks volumes of our kids,” said MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel. “The heart they have and the maturity they’re growing each game and the belief in themselves that they can make plays down the stretch and we did it once again. It’s comforting to know we got kids out there that can make plays and I got confidence in them. We just try not to get too excited or too down. We just try to keep our composure.”

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg state head coach, says, “What a day for them, what a first quarter. And we had to just answer with some offense, and I thought we did that, first half, first quarter at least. Then they just kind of pulled away. And so going into half, we just needed to pray a little bit that the tide turned where they weren’t shooting 75 percent, and everything’s just going in.”

Tristan Gegg, Pittsburg State guard, says, “We were hitting shots, I mean that was just kind of what it was. We had stops on them, we rebounded well, we were just hitting shots, finding each other, some dumps to Julia [Johnson], Jayme [Jackson] made some tough plays. We went on a huge run, so it just sucks we couldn’t capitalize, but I’m proud of us for sure.”

MSSU’s Lacy Stokes had 36 points on the day, which helped her break the program record for most points scored by a freshman in a season. The previous record of 453 points was set by Patti Killian in the 1977-78 season.

Jayme Jackson led the Gorillas in scoring with 23 points. Erin Davis had 17 points and eight rebounds, Gegg contributed 14 points and eight assists, and Julia Johnson posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

On the men’s side, the Pitt State men were looking to complete a sweep of Missouri Southern after defeating them on the road Wednesday night.

The game was close throughout, but the Gorillas were able to outlast the Lions for the 73-71 win.

“We just made some mistakes down the stretch, got the lead, weren’t able to hold it,” said MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee. “We had some bad fouls that we committed to get them through the free throw line and give them free baskets. Some silly turnovers at the end, you know, we just have to find a way to get to some of our guys. We have to play more confident. I thought we played hard but at the same time I thought we played, some of our guys played on their heels. We need all of our guys, everybody to play confident.”

Ryan Pippins, Pittsburg State forward, says, “I guess just trying to keep the same energy, staying consistent, still playing basketball together more than anything. But like I said, keeping the same energy, playing more together, and just staying in it the entire game, not just one half.”

Kim Anderson, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “They were extremely loose, which kind of concerned me, but I think there was a loose focus. They were focused, I thought we came out and we avoided getting behind 25-2, stayed right in there. It was a heck of a game. I thought it was a heck of a game [for] both teams.”

Missouri Southern’s Avery Taggart scored a game high 22 points, while Stan Scott had 13 for the Lions. Tyler Hawkins posted a game-high 20 points for the Gorillas, while Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. had 15 and Magic Reliford had 14.

Despite the loss, Missouri Southern has clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament.