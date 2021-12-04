Missouri Southern women hold off Newman for second straight conference win

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team kicked off MIAA play earlier this week where they were able to get their first conference win over Central Oklahoma. They were looking to get a second one under their belt Saturday afternoon against Newman.

The Lions had a double digit lead in the first quarter that dwindled down to an eight-point lead by halftime.

“When I went into the third quarter, I told them we need one stop, one shot, anything to get us some energy and we got that so and then it just carried on through the rest of the game,” said guard/forward Amaya Johns.

Despite some shooting woes in the third quarter, their defense kept them afloat long enough to get the 59-51 win over the Jets. The Lions are now 2-0 in MIAA play and 4-2 overall.

“It’s huge,” said head coach Ronnie Ressel. “It’s a big confidence boost that we can you know, beat a very good UCO team on Thursday night and then come today against Newman. I knew they were gonna come in, Pitt got them pretty good so I knew they weren’t gonna lay down and let us do the same thing that Pitt did.”

Missouri Southern will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 11 where they’ll head to Claremore to take on Rogers State at 1:30 p.m.