JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions won their second straight game after defeating the Newman Jets earlier today by a score of 97-56.

It was a big day for Kryslyn Jones and Kaitlin Hunnicutt! They combined for 43 points!

Jones finished with a game-high 22 points, while Hunnicutt finished with 21 points.

Some other contributors for the Lions was Ryan Franklin who scored 13 points and Maleigha Landers who scored 10 points.

MSSU improves to 5-4 on the season. They’ll be back in action next Thursday when they travel to face #3 Central Missouri with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. up in Warrensburg.