The Missouri Southern Lions got a big win today over Emporia State 86-69. They have now won two straight.

Kaitlin Hunnicutt had a career day as she had a career high 20 points in the win. She shot 4-8 from deep!

The Lions had three other players get into double digits. Kryslyn Jones finished with 18, and Amaya Johns and Layne Skiles added 13 and 12 points.

They are now 14-4 on the season and 6-4 in conference play. They will hit the road for their next two games.

The Lions will face Northeastern State on Wednesday with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m., and then on Saturday they will travel down to Oklahoma to face Rogers State.