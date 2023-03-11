JOPLIN, Missouri– On Saturday, the Missouri Southern Lions faced off against the #5 UCO Bronchos in Game 2 of the weekend series.

They would win in a walk-off after Ethan Clark hit a two-out single to give the Lions the win 5-4!

With this win they clinch the series win. They will be back tomorrow at 1 p.m. to try and get a sweep.

Will Doherty led the way with 2 RBI’s. Nate Mieszkowski, Ethan Clark and Chayton Beck each had an RBI.

Cole Gayman was the starting pitcher in this one, and he finished with six strikeouts. Kyle Moore came in relief and was credited with the win going 4.0 IP, two hits, zero ER, and five strikeouts!