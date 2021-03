JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team hosted Pittsburg State on Thursday.



The Gorillas took the first set 25-22, but Missouri Southern took the next three sets, earning them their first win of the season.

Pitt State’s Meg Auten had a game high 22 kills, followed by MSSU’s Janelle Brehm with 19 and Alyssa Diaz with 15.

Missouri Southern will be back in action on Saturday, Mar 6 at Missouri Western. They’ll take on the Griffons at 1:00 p.m. and then will face Northwest at 4:00 p.m.