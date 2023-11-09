JOPLIN, Mo. — The end of the regular season for the Missouri Southern volleyball team is near as they hosted Fort Hays State Thursday night.

The Lions took care of business on their home floor with a 3-0 sweep over the Lady Tigers. Now, Southern has improved to 15-13 on the season and 8-11 in the MIAA.

Fernanda Canedo led all with 12 kills and 10 digs on the night. Kyla Randall finished the game with 22 kills. Both setters Hannah Allick and Landrey VanOverschelde each had 18 assists.

Missouri Southern will host its season and home finale against the number 10th ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Friday, November 10th at 6 p.m. It’s also Senior Day.