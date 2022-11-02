The Missouri Southern volleyball team hosted their home finale against number 24th ranked Central Missouri.

MSSU would take the first set 25-22. Then, UCM takes set two. Southern bounces back in sets three and four.

Southern complete the upset over UCM making it their first win over the Jennies since 1995 and they now have four wins against ranked opponents.

Missouri Southern will finish out the regular season on road at number 12 rank Nebraska Kearney at 6:00 pm and Fort Hays State at 5:30 pm this Friday and Saturday.