JOPLIN, Mo– Summer sports camps are still taking place around the Four States. This week, Missouri Southern Volleyball is hosting their “All Skills” camp and a “Serve and Pass” camp at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

The “All Skills” camp was from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, but on Thursday, they will be hosting the “Serve and Pass” camp that will also go from 9 a.m. to noon.

There were about 60 girls in attendance for the camp ranging from 4th graders all the way to incoming 12th graders.

The MSSU coaching staff and players took the girls through different skill drills such as serving, hitting, setting, blocking and passing.

We caught up with the team to talk about how awesome it is to host this camp and what their favorite part is.

Head Coach Kalie Mader said, “I just hope that they have fun playing volleyball. I think for all girls or all women who are playing volleyball, enjoying your time is the most important part. That they love playing volleyball, that they want to come learn more about our program and learn more about our players and hopefully grow their joy for the game”.

Senior Outside Hitter Fernanda Canedo Ostojic said, “It’s just a wonderful experience. I’ve been doing this for like five years now and just share, what you know with little kids and see that progress that they’re getting better. It’s I don’t know. It’s amazing. It’s wonderful. I will say just I love working with kids, so being with little kids, getting to know them. It’s amazing. And also being with all my teammates is like a bonding time. So, yeah, I love it, and camps.”