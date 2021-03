JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern State University volleyball team fell to #24 University of Central Missouri in five sets on Thursday. The Lions took the first set 25-22, but then dropped the next two, 25-18 and 25-19. Missouri Southern then took the fourth set, 25-22. The Jennies took the overall win in the fifth set, 15-13.

The Lions return to action on Saturday, March 27 at Nebraska-Kearney. The game will begin at 10:00 a.m.