The Missouri Southern Lions are hosting their “Missouri Southern Invitational” this weekend.

Their weekend got started off after they defeated McKendree 12-2 to move to 8-2 on the season!

This game was tied at 1-1 in the 4th inning until, Nate Mieszkowski stepped up to hit a three-run homer to give the Lions the lead 4-1, and they never looked back.

Mieszkowski finished the day 3-4, 5 RBI’s, and one HR!

On the mound was Cole Woods who had himself a day after going; 6 IP, 2 ER, and 8 Strikeouts! Woods is now 2-0 on the year and has 20 strikeouts in 3 starts!

MSSU will be back in action tomorrow when they host #10 Illinois Springfield. Game time for that one is set for 1:00 p.m.