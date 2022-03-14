JOPLIN, MO. — After kicking off MIAA play yesterday with a double header against Central Missouri, Missouri Southern was back in action Monday afternoon taking on Lincoln.

The Lions got off to a strong start in the first inning of game one, putting up four runs. They tacked on two more in the second inning and held Lincoln scoreless until the third. The Lions’ bats remained hot throughout the game they and ultimately got the win over Lincoln 11-3 in six innings.

Southern also took game two, shutting out the Blue Tigers 4-0. They’ll be back in action on Friday, March 18 in St. Joseph, Missouri for the Fairfield Classic.