TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern men and women’s basketball teams began their road trip in Topeka against Washburn Thursday night.

The Missouri Southern women were able to overcome offensive struggles in the first half and hang on for a 55-50 victory over the Ichabods, marking their 14th straight win.



Freshman Lacy Stokes led the team in scoring with 25 points, followed by Madi Stokes with eight points and Amaya Johns with seven.



The MSSU men competes closely with Washburn throughout the entire game, but weren’t able to overtake them and eventually fell 81-69.

Avery Taggart posted a career high of 26 points and RJ Smith had 16 points while also snagging 11 rebounds.



The Lions will finish out the regular season on the road at Central Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 26.