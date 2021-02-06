Missouri Southern splits with Central Missouri

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams took on Central Missouri Saturday afternoon.

The Women’s team started things off going up against the No. 21 ranked Jennies. The Lions played a solid first half, but UCM’s offense propelled them to a comfortable lead early the third quarter.

Despite a big game from Layne Skiles with a career-high 21 points, Missouri Southern fell to Central Missouri 78-59.

Over on the men’s side, Missouri Southern was looking to get a win streak going after defeating Lincoln on Thursday night.

A 29 point performance from Cam Martin along with 19 points from Stan Scott helped power the Lions to a 86-67 win over the Mules.

Both Missouri Southern squads will be back in action on Thursday as they go on the road to face Missouri Western. The women’s game is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.