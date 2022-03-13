JOPLIN, MO. — Conference play got underway Sunday for the Missouri Southern softball team. The Lions took on Central Missouri in a double header.

The Lions got down 2-0 in the top of the second, but answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. They tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning to help secure a 4-2 victory.

Game two saw both teams tied at three heading into the seventh inning. The Jennies were able to get a three-run rally going and hung on to win 6-3.

The Lions will be back in action on Monday, March 14 against Lincoln at 3:00 p.m.