JOPLIN, Missouri– Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions swept the 2nd ranked Rogers State Hillcats.

They defeated them in Game 1, 6-3, and completed the sweep with a 4-0 shutout win in Game 2.

In game 1, Emily Perry and Josie Tofpi led the way with 2 RBI’s each. Ashlynn Williams and Adrianna Young also had an RBI in the game.

Avery Tallman picked up the win. She is now 12-3 on the season.

In game 2, Ashlynn Williams led the way with 2 RBI’s.

On the mound it was all Bailey Lacy who pitched a complete game and finished with four strikeouts without allowing any runs.

Lacy picked up her third win of the weekend and is now 6-0 on the year.

The Lions will be on the road next weekend. First they will travel to Nebraska-Kearney for a doubleheader on Friday. Games are set to start at 2 & 4:00 p.m. and then on Saturday they will travel to Fort Hays State for a doubleheader with them. those two games are set to start at 12 & 2:00 p.m.