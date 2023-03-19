JOPLIN, Missouri– Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions hosted the Winona State Warriors for a doubleheader.

Missouri Southern would take game one by a score of 3-1. Josie Tofpi led the way as she went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI’s in the win.

On the mound it was Avery Tallman who pitched a complete game and finished with four strikeouts. Tallman picked up her 11th win of the season and is now 11-3 on the year.

The Warriors would win game 2 by a score of 6-4.

MSSU is now 18-7 on the year and will be back in action this Friday when they host Northeastern State for a doubleheader.

Game 1 of that doubleheader is set for 4:00 p.m. and Game 2 will be set to start at 6:00 p.m.