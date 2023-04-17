JOPLIN, Mo– Missouri Southern went 3-1 this weekend including a two-game sweep over #20 Washburn. They are now 5-0 this season against ranked opponents.

If that resume doesn’t say “we deserve to be ranked”, then I don’t know what will.

They swept Rogers State earlier this season who was ranked #2 at that time and defeated #16 Southern Arkansas.

Their sweep over Washburn should send a message to the national poll committee that the Lions deserve some votes in the Top-25 with the success they’ve had this season.

They hold a one game lead over 4th ranked Central Oklahoma.

As we inch closer and closer to the MIAA Tournament, the Lions are just trying to get the recognition and their resume speaks for itself.

The team spoke on trying to forget about all the Top-25 talk but rather focus on continuing to win as the post-season approaches.

Leighton Withers said, “You know, it’s been a lot of talk, all over Twitter and everything about us not being ranked and obviously I think we’re good enough to be ranked, but at the end of the day, that’s not what we’re worried about. Obviously, that’s nice. I hope they’ve seen that and everything but, at the end of the day, the goal is to win the conference, win the regional, go as far as you can”.

Avery Tallman said, “Absolutely. We’re here to play. We’re working our butts off out here every single day. We’ve got each other’s backs. We don’t care about the rankings but, it’d be nice to get some recognition too”.

Coach Hallie Blackney said, “What it tells me is our conferences is brutal. Top to bottom, our conference is amazing. It’s the best conference in Division-II. I’m proud of our team because it’s literally, the team that shows up and plays well, that day is gonna win. Doesn’t matter what it says on the on the rankings, doesn’t matter what your record is. It doesn’t matter. It’s just whoever is going to show up that day and play well is going to win in our conference. And it’s important for us to keep being ourselves”.