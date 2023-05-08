JOPLIN, Mo– Monday morning, Missouri Southern softball held a watch party for their NCAA Tournament Selection Show and let’s just say, the Lions are going dancing!

The Lions heard their named called as the 2-seed in the Central Region. Being the 2-seed means the Lions will get to host as well which is the first time they’ve done so since 1993.

They will take on Minnesota Duluth who is the 7-seed and currently 40-11 on the year.

MSSU is 40-13 on the season and this is the best record they’ve had since 2001 when they finished 52-12.

We caught up with the team after the watch party. They expressed their excitement on being able to host Regionals this week.

Coach Hallie Blackney said, “It’s exciting. It’s so exciting. Pat Lipira is in tears right now. Our kids have earned this. They’ve worked so hard all year but also their entire lives for this and it’s just an exciting time and we get to play in Joplin. We have a home field advantage here, and I think people in southwest Missouri, come on out and enjoy it’s going to be some really good softball”.

Kara Amos said, “It means everything. We’re also proud for our university, to represent the MIAA. We’ve worked so hard this whole season and just to give back to those who have come before us, we’re just, we’re so proud and we’re not done yet. We’re gonna keep working hard”.

Josie Tofpi said, “It’s amazing. Especially coming back home and being here, we have the home field advantage and we get to sleep in our own beds. We’ll have the Joplin community coming out and it’s just, it’s the most ideal thing that could happen.”