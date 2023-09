JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team began MIAA play at home on Friday against Central Missouri where they lost 2-0. Sunday afternoon, the Lions hosted the Missouri Western Griffons.

The Lions fall short to the Griffons 3-1. A goal in the second half by Cathy Ray would be Southern lone goal of the game.

Southern will be back in action on the road this Friday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 24th against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m.