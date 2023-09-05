JOPLIN, Mo– New week same goals. After dropping a tough hard fought battle to #6 Northwest Missouri last Thursday, Missouri Southern is looking to get their first win of the season on the road when they travel to Topeka.

They will face Washburn in their first road test of the season while also seeking their first win of the season.

Washburn is coming off a 34-7 loss to Pitt State last Thursday.

With many things to improve on, the Lions are looking to improve week in and week out and block out all the outside noise and go out there to prove their doubters wrong as they head into week two.

Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Luke Sampson said, “I mean, we know what we have within ourselves and, we know we’ve got talent and we can play with these teams, but we’re not really worried about what the outside is saying about us or like what the stigmas are. But I think we do have a little bit of something to prove, though, and we’re here to do that for sure”.

Senior Linebacker Colton Winder said, “I think we have a lot of promise. We have a lot of leaders and we have a lot of new guys. And so us as leaders, we can build up those new, newer guys, those younger guys, guys who have never played college football before and get them up to pace”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “I think you build on it like any other week. One, whether we won that game, we were going to come in and dissect that film and figure out exactly what we needed to do to become a better football team. And there was no way in week one, you’re going to be the best version of yourselves. We understand that. And so we’re going to utilize that game in week two and week three to just continue to get better and better”.

Thursday’s against Washburn is set for 7:00 p.m. kick-off.