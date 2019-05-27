Missouri Southern's Morgan Ash Wins Javelin DII National Championship

KINGSVILLE, TX - Missouri Southern's Morgan Ash took first in the women's javelin with a throw of 168-8 at the divison II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Ash finished three feet ahead of the national runner-up, claiming the national title with her final throw of the day.

The Missouri Southern women finished sixth overall, their highest ever outdoor performance. Senior Emily Presley concluded her legendary Southern career with a 2nd place finish in the pole vault while Webb City product, Desirea Buerge was the national runner-up in the shot put.

Katelyn Mooney, the freshman from Lamar, took 7th in the women's javelin.