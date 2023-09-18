JOPLIN, Mo– After two straight road wins against Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney, the Lions now return home this Saturday with a matchup against the Northeastern State Riverhawks.

MSSU heads into week 4 with a lot of confidence after defeating Nebraska-Kearney on the Saturday, 18-13, to earn their first win in Kearney since 2016.

This week, they welcome in 0-3 Northeastern State, who is coming off a 38-0 loss to Emporia State.

Last year, the Lions defeated the Riverhawks, 30-13.

We spoke to the team at their weekly press conference who talked about carrying momentum from their two road wins into this week’s home game.

Redshirt Freshman Defensive Back Peyton McKee said, “Keep grinding. We know, we just prepare for the other team and we know how to do that. We did that against Kearney, we did that against Washburn. And like I said, it just comes a lot easier on the field once you’re out there and just go play by play, make plays”.

Junior Wide Receiver Akeem Gilmore said, “As far as a team standpoint, we come in every week ready to go like it’s the Super Bowl, like it’s the MIAA championship game. It doesn’t matter. You know, we’re going to come and perform, no matter the opponent. So coach has helped us turn the page and the team has been doing a good job of that”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “Thing that I love about this football team is they love to compete. They love to compete, it doesn’t matter who they’re playing, where they’re playing them. Every game is a big game to them. And that the mindset you got to have in the MIAA where every game is a big game and every team is a quality team. And so it’s easy. These guys love the opportunity to play”.

Game time for Saturday is set for 2:00 p.m. at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.