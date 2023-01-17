The Lions have roared to an 11-5 start and a 7-3 conference record. They currently sit in fourth place of the MIAA standings.

They are looking to make not only the MIAA tournament, but also the NCAA tournament.

The run to that point starts this week as they hit the road for their next two games.

They will face Northeastern State on Wednesday and Rogers State on Saturday.

“Northeastern is very good offensively. We’re really focused on them because that’s who we play first on Wednesday. We know they can really shoot the basketball and they score around 70 to 71 points a game and so we got our hands full on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Sam McMahon, “They got really good players, really good guards who can come off a ball screen and so we all gotta be locked in and ready to roll.”

“I think really, it’s more us than the other team. Like I said, we just need to bunker down and finish the possession with a rebound,” said forward Sam Thompson, “And then, make sure we’re taking care of the ball, making the easy pass, not homeruns, and not flashy plays, stuff like that. Keep it simple. Move the ball and pick them apart slowly.”