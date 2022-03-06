JOPLIN, MO. — Even though Missouri Southern lost in the MIAA championship game to Fort Hays State on Sunday, their season will continue.

They have claimed a spot in the 2022 Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, their first since 1996. The field was announced Sunday night.

Missouri Southern is the fourth seed in the central region where they’ll face St. Could State in the first round on Friday, March 11. Other MIAA teams who made the central region tournament include Missouri Western, Nebraska Kearney and Fort Hays State.

Fort Hays State is the region’s top seed which means they will be hosting.

“It’s gonna be exciting, you know, because they have a great fan base,” said Missouri Southern head coach Ronnie Ressel when asked about playing at Fort Hays. “Our kids will be excited about playing in front of them because they love playing in front of big crowds against great competition. We’re looking forward to it and it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The tournament will run from March 11-14.