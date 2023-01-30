Missouri Southern is gearing up for their season and home opener on Wednesday when they host Southwestern Oklahoma State.

The Lions will play five home games this week, Wednesday through Sunday.

They are coming off a season where they finished 29-23 and had a 19-6 home record.

MSSU brings back some offensive firepower in hitters Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak who racked up 15 & 10 homeruns last season.

Southern comes into this year with an experienced squad and hoping that will be a major edge this season.

Head Coach Bryce Darnell and Infielders Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak would speak on what the strongpoints of this team this year will be.

“You know, I think offensively is probably a strong suit, with Henry, Matthew Miller and Garrett Rice without mentioning a bunch of other guys too, I think offensively it will be our strong suit. We just kind of gotta see what the right guys are in the bullpen and how that shakes out,” Darnell said, “So, it’s kind up to us as coaches to pitch the right guys at the right time and hopefully we’re doing that to give ourselves a chance to win”.

“Last year, we hit a lot of homeruns, but in cold weather we had problems, if the wind was blowing we had problems,” said Kusiak, “This year we focus a lot on low line drives keeping the ball down and I think this year, we’ll be able to win in any weather, any conditions and do well as a team”.

“Obviously our hitting is always gonna be there. If we can pitch pretty well, which I think, we have a pretty good staff I feel like this year,” said Miller, “So, if we can pitch and hit we’ll be alright”.