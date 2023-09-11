JOPLIN, Mo– Coming off a big win last Thursday, Missouri Southern is now preparing for yet another big road test.

They will travel to Nebraska-Kearney to face the Lopers on Saturday. Both teams come into this one with 1-1 records.

Kearney is coming off a 31-17 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday.

The Lions are looking for revenge this time around after falling to the Lopers in their season opener last year, 24-7.

The team spoke early Monday afternoon at their weekly press conference on what it’s going to take to get the victory on the road.

Junior Tight End Nick Panella said, “I think maintaining our explosive plays, we’ve been able to create more 20 plus yard plays and I think just making routine plays routinely. I think we need to constantly do our job, execute and 11 guys need to know the responsibility”.

Junior Safety Halid Djibril said, “I’ll say honestly, is that 11. We all have to do our own job. They obviously got good players, but no doubt that we do too as well. But as long as we all do, our own job, our 11 on defense. My perspective, I feel like we’ll be able to go out there and just dominate and give them a long game, a long ride”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “We got to have four quarters and we’ve got to win in all three phases. I think at moments we’ve won on offense, at moments we’ve won on defense. We’ve got to win in special teams. That third phase is the one that’s eluded us in the first two games. And we’ve got to find a way to make sure we’re the winners with special teams.

Game time on Saturday with the Lopers is set for 12:00 p.m. at Foster Field at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.