Missouri Southern players visit local elementary schools ahead of home opener

JOPLIN, MO. — Ahead of their home opener against northeastern state Saturday, the Missouri Southern football team paid a visit to some Joplin area elementary schools where they served as lunch and recess buddies.

Students were more than happy to welcome the players to their school. They got to each lunch together and got to hang out with them at recess.

“They were super excited to see us,” said quarterback Dawson Herl. “You know, it just makes that sweat and the hard work really makes you feel a little bit better when they glow up just seeing you here.”

Players also handed out golden tickets to students that are worth free admission to the game on Saturday.

Building these connections within their community is just as important to the program as their performance on the field.

“Just getting integrated with the community is something good for our football team, good for me personally,” said wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak. “Really building connections in the community as well, I just thought that was something really good for us to do.”