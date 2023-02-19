Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Lions picked up a big MIAA conference win on Senior Day after they defeated Fort Hays State, 61-58.

Leading the way for the Lions was Kryslyn Jones who finished with 18 points. Lacy Stokes added 14 points while Amaya Johns pitched in 12 of her own.

The Lions move to 22-6 on the season and 14-6 in conference play.

MSSU will be on the road for their next two games. On Thursday they make the trip to Washburn, and on Saturday they will travel up to Northwest.

This next week will be the last regular season week before the MIAA tournament begins on March 1st.