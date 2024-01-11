JOPLIN, MO — Missouri Southern picked up a big win at home after they defeated and upset #15 Fort Hays State, defeating them 67-58.

Missouri Southern trailed at the end of the 1st quarter, 15-13.

The second quarter is where they really turned it on as they went on a 20-0 run to end the half and held Fort Hays State scoreless for 7 minutes 39 seconds.

In the third quarter, the Lions maintained their lead into the fourth quarter leading 56-36.

After cutting the lead within 10 points, the Tigers were starting to shift the momentum, but thanks to a 7-0 run courtesy of Brandi Hudson, Maggie Sockey and Kaitlin Hunnicutt, Southern pushed their back to 17.

Ryan Franklin led the way with 16 points. Mira Khan finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards. Brandi Hudson also scored 13 points in the victory.

Missouri Southern improves to 10-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference.

They have won 7 straight games including winning 4-of-the-last-5 games against Top-25 opponents.

MSSU’s next game will be on Saturday when they host Nebraska-Kearney. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m,