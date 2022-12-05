The Missouri Southern Lions are hitting the road this week for their two-game stretch.

They will first face UCO on Thursday and then Newman on Saturday.

The Lions are still looking for their first conference wins of the season, and in a early portion of the year, there are still things to improve on.

Coach McMahon said, “Defensively, we gotta get stops. I thought we were poor defensively against Missouri Western, we got to learn from it, we got to grow from it, gotta get a little tougher, a lot tougher and were gonna do that. That’s what we’re really working on these next three days.”

Vinson Sigmon Jr. said, “Need to just come in with a little bit more intensity, be more locked into the game plan. Make sure we come in with the right mindset, but overall, I think we’re in a hungry mindset, we got a hungry mindset and we’re in a spot to where we have to respond. When we get knocked down, you gotta either respond or you gonna quit, and we not gonna quit so we gonna respond.”