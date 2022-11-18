The Missouri Southern Men’s basketball team traveled to Pittsburg State for the Pitt State Classic. The Lions would face Illinois Springfield for the first game Friday night.

MSSU and the Prairie Stars would go back and forth in the last couple of minutes in the second half. But the Lions get the job done with a 89-80 win and pick up their first win of the season.

The Lions had four players to score in double digits. Parker Long had a team high of 23 points. Avery Taggart had 20 points on the night. Vinson Sigmon Jr. finished the game with 15 points. Rounding out the night, Lawson Jenkins had 14 points.

MSSU will be in action November 19th against Quincy at 1:30 pm.