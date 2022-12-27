The Missouri Southern Lions were back on the court in practice for the first time since having a few weeks off. After going into the Christmas break with a three game winning streak with victories over at the time the number sixth ranked Central Oklahoma, Newman, and Central Missouri.

Southern will now get ready to host rival Pittsburg State in less than a week. As the Lions get ready to resume conference play, the message to the team is to keep getting better.

Coach Sam McMahon stated, “Yeah the message is just to get better each and everyday. One day at a time one game at a time we got a long ways to go…we got a lot of room to get better, so we got to use this to stay hungry. You know we had a good end to the before Christmas winnin three in a row we got to continue to do that…you know it’s a great league great conference so we just got to keep competing.”

Ndongo Ndaw said, “As a team, I feel like we started understanding now that…if everybody just do what they have to do…and not trying to do too much…we’re going to be fine.”