JOPLIN, Mo– After hosting their first session of youth camps, Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball is back at this week for another “Skills Day Camp” that started Monday morning.

Monday was the first of two days for the skills day camp as it will end on Tuesday. Their next skills camp will be next Monday and Tuesday.

The camp is for ages 6 to 17. Coach McMahon, his staff and some of the MSSU players took the kids through different drills like shooting, dribbling, passing and teamwork.

The camp is a way for the Lions to give back to the community and connect with the kids that come out to watch their games.

We caught up with Coach McMahon and senior Parker Long to talk about how the camp is a full circle moment for them and we spoke with some campers to see how much fun they were having at the camp.

Senior Parker Long said, “”My dad would take me and my brother, to camps all summer long when we were growing up. So, yeah, I get it, I was in all these kids shoes, you know, excited to go to camp”.

Head Coach Sam McMahon said, “There’s nothing like it so rewarding to see these guys and just the improvement you see throughout the day and, and really throughout the week. It’s just really fun to see them grow and see them fall in love with the game of basketball”.

Youth Camper Asher Howard said, “Really fun camp. Favorite part about the camp is, practicing shooting and dribbling. Really, really fun to make new friends”.

Youth Camper Scarlett Conrad said, “”Oh, well, I’ve never been at this camp before, so it’s very fun. Favorite part about the camp is you get to meet these college basketball players”.