JOPLIN, Mo– Plenty of summer sports camps are taking place in the Four States. The Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball team is hosting their “Future Lions Camp” this week.

The camp started on Monday and will run all the way to Thursday.

Ages for the camp range from kindergarten all the way to incoming 8th graders.

Coach McMahon and his team will coach up the kids with some fundamentals, being a good teammate, work ethic and discipline, while also having some fun with games and contests.

Coach McMahon’s son Maverick was even there showing off his skills.

The kids went through drills including shooting, ball handling, defense and one-on-ones.

We caught up with the Lions who explained how awesome it is to put on a camp for this community and there was a little lion camper who had someone special he wanted to say hi too.

Coach Sam McMahon said, “”Just being around the kids, and just seeing them improve, seeing them fall in love with the game of basketball and just seeing them have fun. It’s so important for them to enjoy it and just give their best effort in everything they do”.

Winston Dessesow said, “”It’s great to see first off. Everybody gotta give back at some point in time, why not do it with something we love. Get to see these kids smile every day, dribbling a basketball. They see us on TV, they just wanna come out here and try their best as well so it’s fun to see”.

Liam Babcock said, “Hi dad. I really love you. I really miss you right now since I’m at basketball camp and in you’re the best, bye. Go Lions!”