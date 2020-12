JOPLIN, MO. — The MSSU men’s basketball team had their sights set on Rogers State Saturday as they looked to get their first home win of the season.

The Lions were able to take care of business and get the win 81-71. Cam Martin led the team in scoring with 30 points followed by Winston Dessesow with 18 points.

MSSU will be in action next when they host Northwest Missouri Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.