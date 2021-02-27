Missouri Southern men’s basketball falls in regular season finale to Central Oklahoma

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team squared off against Central Oklahoma on Saturday in their final game of the regular season.

The Lions were able to squeak out a one point win the first time around when they played UCO back in their first game of the season.

Things were close this time around as well with the Bronchos coming away with the 105-101 win in overtime.

Senior Stan Scott led the team in scoring with 25 points, followed by Lawson Jenkins with 20 points and Cam Martin with 19 points.

With the regular season now behind them, the Lions will be turning their attention to MIAA tournament in which they will be hosting Central Oklahoma on Wednesday, Mar 3.