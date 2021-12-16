Missouri Southern men and women suffer first conference loss against Central Missouri

JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern men and women both had winning streaks going coming into Thursday’s matchup against Central Missouri.

The women took the court first and were neck and neck with the Jennies the entire game. They even had a lead in the fourth quarter but UCM was able to outlast them down the stretch and came away with the 68-64 win.

“I didn’t do a good enough job making sure we executed properly,” said MSSU head women’s basketball coach Ronnie Ressel. “Didn’t do enough in practice to make sure when we get in those situations, we make good decisions. So that’s on me and of course give a lot of credit to central Missouri. They’re a good team, they’re experienced. They’re an elite eight team but their players made plays. We didn’t, but that’s on me for not making sure we were ready for a late game situation like that against a very good team.”

The men took the court next looking to have better luck. However, The Mules jumped out to an early lead and they did not look back. They took down Southern 87-57.

“The first half they were just pushing us further and further out with the ball,” said MSSU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee. “We didn’t have any cutting, the things we’d been doing these last four games where we won four in a row – we didn’t do that at all today. That’s the disappointing part.”

Both teams are now 3-1 in MIAA play. They’ll be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 18 hosting Lincoln.