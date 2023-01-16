The Missouri Southern Lions are coming off a week where they went 2-0 in their home stand.

They defeated Washburn last Thursday 61-45, and Emporia State on Saturday 86-60.

MSSU will be on the road this week as they travel to face Northeastern State on Wednesday and Rogers State on Saturday.

The Lions are currently 14-4 overall on the season and 6-4 in conference play.

A big key in their two wins was their offense. They look to carry that momentum and rely on their defense going into these two road games.

“Well I think the biggest thing for us is we got to stay focused, especially on the defensive end. We got to continue to put pressure on the basketball, take teams out of what they wanna do and then we got to do a really good job executing on offense,” said Head Coach Ronnie Ressel, “Because the two teams we’re gonna play, play very aggressive, very physical defense and we got to make sure we get to where we need to be in our spots with our ball screen action, we got to come off, we got to attack. Got to get downhill, get to the basket and we got to continue to make shots. That was the nice thing this past week especially on Saturday against Emporia State we made a good percentage of our shots.”

“I think last week was a good bounce back week for us, so I think that gives us the confidence going into next week,” said Layne Skiles, “That we found ourselves again after the rough road trip that we had, but I think we’re just excited to keep the wins going.”